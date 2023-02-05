Strike of 600 Portland city employees over after tentative agreement reached

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A strike of Portland city employees is over after a tentative agreement was reached with the city early Sunday morning.

Laborers’ Local 483 posted on Facebook early Sunday that a “strong contract” that has been tentatively agreed-upon.

The city of Portland said it met with leaders of the union for more than 12 hours of mediation on Saturday to reach the agreement. The city said as of Sunday at 1 a.m., the strike is over. It said it looks forward to “reuniting with our colleagues.”

More than 600 city employees walked off the job on Thursday as they went on strike for better pay. The employees work in sewage treatment, street maintenance and park services.

The employee union group said it is working on plans for a vote and celebration.

