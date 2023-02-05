Wetter weather to wrap up the weekend

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It was a damp day Saturday, but we didn’t see much rain. Metro area rainfall totals were all a tenth of an inch or less. Most of the afternoon was dry and cloudy, and we topped out around 50 degrees.

We’re saw a bit of a lull from the drizzle later Saturday night, but expect rain to pick up again overnight. Sunday will be a wetter day, particularly around midday. Showers will taper off in the evening and high temperatures are expected to reach around 50 degrees once again.

There is a decent amount of snow heading to the mountains tonight and Sunday. A winter weather advisory is in effect for the Cascades later tonight through early Monday morning, with 6-12″ of snow expected above 3,500 feet, along with gusty conditions. The Northern Blue Mountains in the northeast corner of the state could get even heavier accumulations. There’s a winter storm warning issued out there for the same time period.

Besides a brief morning shower chance on Monday, we’ll kick off the next work week mostly cloudy but dry before we turn wet again on Tuesday. A few showers will linger into Wednesday, and then we’ll dry out heading into the end of the week. It looks like we’ve got a stronger ridge of high pressure building heading into next weekend, so it’s possible we get a few dry, warmer days in a row. If this pattern holds, temperatures may be in the low to mid 50s Thursday through Saturday.

