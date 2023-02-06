$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Beaverton

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - One lucky Powerball player in Beaverton bought a $1 million winning ticket, according to the Oregon Lottery.

The winning ticket was sold on Feb. 4 for the Saturday drawing. The Oregon Lottery says a $100,000 winning ticket was also purchased in Cottage Grove on Feb. 3.

The numbers for Saturday’s drawing were: 02 08 15 19 58 Powerball 10

Monday night’s Powerball jackpot is estimated to be $747 million, making it the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot in history.

This current jackpot run began on Nov. 21, 2022. The Oregon Lottery says it has sold about $15 million in tickets since then. About a third of those sales will be returned to state beneficiaries to support economic development, education, veteran services, state parks and more.

The retailers who sell lottery tickets will also see added commissions from the boost in ticket sales. Additionally, if an Oregon retailer were to sell the winning jackpot ticket, they earn a $100,000 bonus.

Powerball is a multi-state jackpot operated by 44 states, plus the District of Columbia, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

The largest prize won in Oregon was a $340 million jackpot in 2005.

