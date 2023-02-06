22-year-old man missing, endangered, in Rockwood

GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - A 22-year-old man has been missing from his home in Rockwood since Sunday afternoon and is considered “endangered,” according to Gresham Police.

Police said Wesley Ash did not have an important medication with him when he left his home at the 17800 block of Northeast Davis Street around 3:30 p.m. Ash was heading for the Rockwood Library, but did not return home when expected.

Wesley Ash:

A white man with brown hair and brown eyes

He is about 5-feet, 3-inches tall and weighs about 145 pounds

He was last seen wearing a dark blue hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and dark gray shoes.

Anyone who knows of Ash’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or non-emergency police dispatch at 503.823.3333. Case number 23-05163.

