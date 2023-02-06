VANCOOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - A car was smashed into a Vancouver house Sunday evening, causing both the house and car to catch fire, according to the Vancouver Fire Department.

Shortly after 8 p.m., fire crews responded to a structure fire at 4710 Northeast 56th Place. While on their way, they were told that a car may have been driven into a house, and both the car and house were on fire.

Car smashes into Vancouver house, both catch fire (Vancouver Fire Department)

Firefighters found an empty car smashed hood-first into the first floor of a two-story house with “significant” structural damage, they said.

Four engines, one truck, two Battalion Chiefs and a Heavy Rescue unit responded to the fire with 19 firefighters.

One person was taken to PeaceHealth Southwest Hospital by ambulance where they are expected to recover. American Red Cross has been notified that they may need to help the house residents find shelter.

No further information is available at this time.

