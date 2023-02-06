Deputies seeking tips on Hood River armed robbery.

HOOD RIVER Ore. (KPTV) – The Hood River County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help following a Friday evening robbery.

According to deputies, witnesses reported an armed man entering Marco Sports around 6 p.m. in the 1000 block of Highway 281. The man then began ordering patrons and employees to the ground “in fluent Spanish,” according to the sheriff’s office.

After the robbery, officials say the suspect fled the scene on foot, heading south with the stolen cash.

The suspect is described by authorities as a tall, large, Latino man, over 200 lbs., in his 20s or 30s, who spoke Spanish in a deep voice. Witnesses reported to deputies his accent may have been from the State of Jalisco. The HRCSO say the man was wearing a black Nike hoodie pulled tightly around his face with a black and white bandana, black Nike pants and black and white Nike shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office tip line at (541) 387-7077.

