Highway 217 closed due to police activity near SW Allen Boulevard

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - Highway 217 is shut down in both directions due to police activity.

Beaverton police said officers are trying to contact a suspect holed up in a porta potty in a construction area. The suspect is claiming to be armed.

The Washington County Tactical Negotiation Team has responded to the scene.

Both the northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 217 are closed at Southwest Allen Boulevard. Drivers should avoid the area and find alternate routes.

No other details have been released at this time.

This is developing news. FOX 12 Oregon will update this story when new details are released.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.