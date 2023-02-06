Mainly dry start to the week, turning wet Tuesday

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - We saw light showers in the valleys earlier today, but rainfall totals were fairly light-- areas around the metro recorded about two tenths to three tenths of an inch of rain. Shower activity really tapered off in the afternoon. High temperatures today were about average once again, in the low 50s around Portland.

It was quite snowy and also a bit gusty on the mountain today! The Mount Hood ski resorts saw 24-hour snow totals in the 7-12 inch range, with snow expected to continue overnight before things taper off tomorrow morning. The winter weather advisory for the Cascades will expire early tomorrow morning, but roads don’t look to be in terrible shape. With winds calming down, visibility shouldn’t be as big of an issue as it may have been this morning.

Besides a brief shower chance overnight and early tomorrow morning, we are heading into the next work week with dry, mild and cloudy conditions. It shouldn’t be as breezy out there, either. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the upper 40s and low 50s once again.

The next wet system arrives Tuesday morning and will bring us steady rain through the early afternoon- so plan on a wet day. It’ll also be gusty as that front punches through closer to lunch time. A few showers may linger into Wednesday morning, but we may be entering a dry stretch after that. Some models want to give us a shower Friday before another ridge of high pressure establishes itself for the weekend. It’s still a ways away so things could change, but right now we’re looking at partly sunny skies and temperatures in the low 50s Friday through Sunday.

Things could change if a wet system to our north dips further south, though, so stay tuned.

