Portland shooting leaves one injured

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A shooting in Southwest Portland left a man injured Sunday afternoon, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Officers responded to the area of Southwest 2nd Avenue and Southwest Morrison Street at about 1:12 p.m. to find a man with a gunshot wound.

Emergency responders took the man to the hospital. There is no word yet on his condition.

Police found evidence of gunfire near the man who had been shot and is investigating.

This is developing news. FOX 12 will update this story when more information is available.

