Portland woman asked for ride then robbed driver, Gresham police say

GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - A 24-year-old Portland woman was arrested for armed robbery Sunday evening in Gresham, according to police.

Shortly before 4:30 p.m., police responded to the 1400 block of Northeast Burnside Road after the victim reported the robbery.

The victim told police the suspect, identified as Daisy Techur, asked them for a ride near Northeast Sandy Boulevard and Northeast 148th Avenue and the victim agreed. While they were driving, Techur allegedly robbed the victim with a handgun.

After Techur got out of the vehicle near Northeast Division Street and Burnside, the victim called police.

At 7:30 p.m., Gresham police said Techur had been arrested and was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center, where she is charged with robbery, unlawful use of a weapon and menacing.

Police said they seized a gun from Techur for evidence when she was arrested.

