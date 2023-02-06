Remains found in 1989 identified as missing Sherman County man last seen in 1964

SHERMAN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Human remains that were found along the riverbank of the John Day River in 1989 have been identified thanks to forensic genealogy, according to Oregon State Police.

The remains were found by a rafting group on the Sherman County side of the John Day River on March 26, 1989. Investigators recovered the incomplete skeletal remains, which included a skull, that had been half-buried in silt on the riverbank.

The remains were taken to the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office and it was determined the body was most likely a Caucasian man, between 40 and 50 years of age at the time of death, and about 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall.

During the investigation, many people reported that they believed the remains to be that of David West, Jr., who had disappeared from Sherman County while trying to cross the John Day River during a large flooding event in 1964.

OSP said West normally went back and forth across the river to feed cattle. The day the John Day River flooded in 1964, West was thought to be feeding cattle near Ashwood. A friend went to check on him and saw that the cable car had been washed away, the large tree that had held the cable was uprooted, and West’s dog was injured and agitated on the bank of the river. West has not been seen or heard from since then.

Investigators contacted West’s dentist in 1989 but no conclusive identification was ever made. Then in 2010, a bone sample was sent to the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification, but no genetic associations to missing persons or family were found.

In April 2022, another bone sample was sent to a private lab that specialized in advanced forensic DNA testing. The analysis revealed the name of two biological relatives of West as being genetically associated with the remains.

Investigators contacted family members and collected oral swabs from one relative. The genetic association was confirmed through DNA comparison in Sept. 2022 and family was notified that the remains were positively identified as West.

“We are very excited that such an old case was able to be solved. It is amazing what our forensic teams can accomplish with modern technology. This was a case that was a mystery for generations here at the Sherman County Sheriff’s Office. I’m happy that the family of the deceased finally has closure.” said Sheriff Brad Lohrey, Sherman County Sheriff’s Office.

