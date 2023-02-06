Salem man arrested in two separate carjacking incidents

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Salem Police arrested a man Monday in connection with two different overnight carjackings.

A little after midnight, officers responded to a call about a stabbing in the parking lot of a Mega Foods Store on Northeast Devonshire Avenue. A man approached a driver in the parking lot, opened the car door and began stabbing the him multiple times.

The driver fought back and was able to start his car, leave and get assistance. He is expected to recover.

A couple of hours later, just before 2 a.m. officers responded to the parking lot of a Walmart Superstore on Northeast Lancaster Drive. A man matching the same description was trying to get into another car. The owners of the car were parked at an electric charging station in the store’s parking lot. They called the police immediately.

Police arrested the man later identified as 34-year-old Roberto Carlos Chacon. They found him with a knife.

Chacon was booked into the Marion County Jail on charges of assault, unlawful entry into a vehicle and other related charges.

