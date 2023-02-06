Sandy Police searching for missing 5-year-old boy, mother

SANDY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Sandy Police Department is asking for the public’s help in looking for a missing five-year-old and his mother.

Alyssa Dentler O’Donnell, age 26, and her son, Christopher Park have been missing since October 2022. O’Donnell and the father are not together but had shared custody of Christopher until they disappeared.

The Sandy Police Department has been investigating since a report was made on January 3. Police believe the child is with his mother.

O’Donnell’s car, a 1994 Toyota Camry with a California license plate, was last seen heading East on US 60 in Panhandle, Texas in November.

The mother and son have both entered into national law enforcement databases as missing persons.

Sandy Police searching for missing 5-year-old boy and his mother (Sandy Police Department)

