Sandy Police searching for missing 5-year-old boy, mother

Sandy Police searching for missing 5-year-old boy and his mother
Sandy Police searching for missing 5-year-old boy and his mother(Sandy Police Department)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 1:05 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANDY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Sandy Police Department is asking for the public’s help in looking for a missing five-year-old and his mother.

Alyssa Dentler O’Donnell, age 26, and her son, Christopher Park have been missing since October 2022. O’Donnell and the father are not together but had shared custody of Christopher until they disappeared.

The Sandy Police Department has been investigating since a report was made on January 3. Police believe the child is with his mother.

O’Donnell’s car, a 1994 Toyota Camry with a California license plate, was last seen heading East on US 60 in Panhandle, Texas in November.

The mother and son have both entered into national law enforcement databases as missing persons.

Sandy Police searching for missing 5-year-old boy and his mother
Sandy Police searching for missing 5-year-old boy and his mother(Sandy Police Department)

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

KPTV file image
Salem man arrested in two separate carjacking incidents
Portland bike shop dealing with fourth break-in in less than a year
Oregonians scramble for Powerball tickets as jackpot rises over $800 million.
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Beaverton
LeAnn Slagle showing injuries her son sustained
Vancouver Public Schools apologizes to former student unlawfully restrained