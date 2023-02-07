1 dead, 1 seriously injured after van fire in Hazel Dell

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 9:51 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - One person has died and another was seriously injured in a van fire in Hazel Dell Tuesday morning.

Just before 8:30 a.m., Clark County Fire District 6 crews were called out to a fire on Northeast 8th Avenue. Crews arrived and found an older van parked on NE 8th Avenue fully involved.

Crews quickly extinguished the fire and found someone dead inside, according to Clark County Fire. The name of the person who died has not yet been released.

One man was able to escape the fire and was taken to a local hospital with serious burns.

According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, people in the area reported they believed two people were living in the van at the time of the fire.

The Clark County Medical Examiner and Fire Marshal responded to the scene and are investigating the cause of the fire. The sheriff’s office said foul play is not suspected at this time.

Clark County Fire said Northeast 8th Avenue will be closed between Northeast 82nd and Northeast 86th streets during the investigation.

