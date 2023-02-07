Chocolate for Congo returns for 10th year

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Chocolate for Congo returns for a 10th year to help communities in the Democratic Republic of Congo thrive.

The month long fundraising event has participating restaurants across the Portland metro area and a variety of chocolate desserts! FOX 12′s Ayo Elise talked with the organizer and one of the chef’s behind the event to learn more.

Get the details of Chocolate for Congo on Never Again Coalition’s website.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.