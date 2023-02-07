Closure of cancer treatment clinic in The Dalles prompts long drives for patients

THE DALLES Ore. (KPTV) - Patients seeking certain types of cancer treatment in The Dalles will soon have to drive miles for care. The Mid-Columbia Medical Center is closing its medical oncology unit on Feb. 28 Nurses are referring patients to medical centers in Gresham, Bend and Kennewick, Washington.

Nurse Deb Conklin says driving long distances for treatment will be difficult for many patients, especially the elderly.

“I have one patient … he has no family or support and he said he would possibly just try not to get treatment because he didn’t think he could make it anywhere,” says Conklin.

Mid-Columbia’s Celilo Cancer Center provided three types of cancer care -- surgical oncology, radiation oncology and medical oncology. The first two types of treatment will still be available in The Dalles, it’s just the medical oncology that’s going away. Medical oncology includes chemotherapy and immunotherapy.

Mid-Columbia Medical Clinic says it lost a few doctors and has been unable to replace them. They say that’s what forced the closure.

“I think it’s so vitally important to this community that I actually don’t think we can allow it to fail there are other regional cancer centers just down the road that are having the same problem the problem of closure of medical oncology is not limited to The Dalles,” McCarthy says.

