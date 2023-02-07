Eugene becomes 1st Oregon city to ban gas hookups in new home construction

EUGENE Ore. (KPTV) - Eugene has become the first city in Oregon to outlaw gas appliance hookups for new residential construction.

This comes in the midst of ongoing efforts to cut emissions in order to battle climate change, as well as a growing body of study into the health impacts of natural gas, a fossil fuel based on methane.

Last fall the Multnomah County Health Department recommended phasing out gas appliances after publishing a review of the evidence on public health and gas stoves.

On Monday, February 6, the Eugene City Council approved the prohibition during a special meeting.

The ban applies to low-rise residential buildings that are three stories and under.

According to the environmental group Sierra Club, Eugene is the 97th city in the United States to adopt the policy.

The ban will go into effect for building permits submitted starting on June 30, 2023.

