Gresham police looking for bank robber

Wells Fargo on Roberts Ave. in Gresham, Oregon.
Wells Fargo on Roberts Ave. in Gresham, Oregon.(Google)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 2:44 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - Police are searching for a suspect after a bank was robbed at gunpoint in Gresham on Tuesday.

According to Gresham Police Spokesperson Officer Jarom Sweazey, police responded to the Wells Fargo at 1 p.m. on the 100 block of Northeast Roberts Avenue.

The suspect was described as a white man in his early 20s wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and a ski mask. He’s about 5′10″ tall and 150 pounds.

Officer Sweazey said he pulled out a black handgun during the robbery and left out the east doors of the bank.

It wasn’t clear if, or how much, money the suspect took from the bank.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

KPTV File Image
Man found ‘bleeding heavily’ after shooting in SE Portland
Damage to Fat Tire Farm in Northwest Portland
Bike shop in NW Portland dealing with fourth break-in in less than a year
A man died in a shooting at Tik Tok Restaurant and Bar in southeast Portland on Saturday morning.
Man found dead in bar parking lot after SE Portland shooting
Portland Police Memorial vandalized in Tom McCall Waterfront Park
Memorial for fallen Portland police officers in Waterfront Park vandalized