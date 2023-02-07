Gresham police looking for bank robber

GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - Police are searching for a suspect after a bank was robbed at gunpoint in Gresham on Tuesday.

According to Gresham Police Spokesperson Officer Jarom Sweazey, police responded to the Wells Fargo at 1 p.m. on the 100 block of Northeast Roberts Avenue.

The suspect was described as a white man in his early 20s wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and a ski mask. He’s about 5′10″ tall and 150 pounds.

Officer Sweazey said he pulled out a black handgun during the robbery and left out the east doors of the bank.

It wasn’t clear if, or how much, money the suspect took from the bank.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.