Man found ‘bleeding heavily’ after shooting in SE Portland

KPTV File Image
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 7:34 AM PST
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was hospitalized after a shooting in Southeast Portland early Tuesday morning.

Just before 2:45 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 8300 block of Southeast Bush Street. Police said officers found a man bleeding heavily from a gunshot wound to the leg.

Officers used a tourniquet to stop the bleeding, and the man was rushed to a local hospital for treatment.

Police have not made any arrests or provided any information about the suspected shooter at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact police.

