Man has been posing as cop in the Mt. Hood area, police say

CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A man has been arrested for posing as a police officer in the Mt. Hood area and now the real cops want people to come forward if they have previously come in contact with him.

According to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, Timothy Jacob Benz, 41, of Rhododendron, was being held without bail in Clackamas County Jail on charges including Impersonating a Police Officer, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Felon in Possession of a Restricted Weapon.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Benz on Saturday, Feb. 4 after they say several people called 911 reporting that he had been impersonating a police officer.

Benz was spotted “patrolling” the Mt. Hood Meadows parking lot in a silver Dodge Charger that looked like an unmarked police car, according to investigators. Additionally, he was reportedly wearing black body armor and claimed to be a member of the Oregon State Police when contacted by Mt. Hood Meadows security personnel.

The sheriff’s office revealed on Tuesday that Oregon State Police arrested Benz in 2011 after he reportedly drove recklessly in a vehicle equipped with police lights on the roof, strobe lighting, and a siren to move through traffic after the Hillsboro International Air Show. Benz later pled guilty to reckless driving.

According to the sheriff’s office, Benz has two registered vehicles with emergency lights: a gold 2006 Toyota Sequoia SUV, license plate KK7TEX, outfitted with a rooftop light bar, and a silver four-door 2019 Dodge Charger, license plate 849NVB, outfitted with a spotlight, aftermarket emergency lights, and black badge decal near the driver’s-side door.

The sheriff’s department is asking anyone who has come into contact with Benz or witnessed him impersonating a police officer to call the sheriff’s office at 503-655-8211.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.