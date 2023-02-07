Nurse staffing crisis threatens healthcare system

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - There’s a crisis in healthcare: Nurses are leaving their jobs at an alarming rate.

According to a 2022 nurse staffing report, more than 27% of nurses nationwide quit their jobs in 2021. Most agree there’s a nurse staffing crisis, but how to deal with it is where the debate begins.

Nurses cite inadequate staffing as one of the primary reasons they’re leaving their jobs. Many say they skip meals and breaks in an effort to meet patient needs but still feel like they’re failing.

They say the stress of not being able to provide adequate patient care follows them home and takes a toll.

Oregon Representative Rob Nosse says, “As a society, as a state we need to figure this out. People need healthcare and there has to be a workforce that’s there and willing to deliver it.”

To that end, he’s introducing a bill this legislative session, House Bill 2697, which would establish minimum nurse staffing requirements and fine hospitals up to $10,000 a day if they don’t meet staffing standards.

Becky Hultberg of the Oregon Association of Hospitals and Health Systems (OAHHS) says labor costs have gone up 35% in three years and she doesn’t think House Bill 2697 is feasible.

Hultberg says, “Hospitals have not broken even on patient care for three years so hospital finances were artificially propped up in 2020 and 2021 with federal care act funds and a stock market that was healthy, but both of those things have gone away now.”

Hultberg believes a major part of the solution is finding more licensed nurses.

OAHHS is supporting its own legislative solutions which would add licensing flexibility and investments in training future workers.

