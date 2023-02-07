Oregon man steals Jeep and drives it through dealership doors

By Jack Helean
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 10:40 AM PST
COOS BAY Ore. (KPTV) - After reportedly breaking into a Coos Bay car dealership, stealing an SUV, driving it through the facility’s garage door, and speeding away on Highway 101 while police officers watched, a wanted man has been arrested.

According to the Coos Bay Police Department, on Monday around 6:30 a.m. officers were dispatched to Graham Bay Area Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge Dealership at 1400 Ocean Boulevard for a report of an alarm. When they arrived, they reportedly saw a man subject, later identified as 45-year-old Aaron Bruce Howley of Coos Bay, inside the business attempting to steal a vehicle.

Officers then watched as Howley backed the white 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer through one of the closed bay doors and sped off traveling north on Highway 101. Officers started to chase Howley but soon after stopped the chase due to public safety concerns.

Howley was arrested on Tuesday morning, police said.

This story is developing. Check back for details.

