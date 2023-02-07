Pedestrian in critical condition after hit-and-run in North Portland

By Riley Blake
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 10:40 PM PST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau says the major Crash Team is investigating after a hit-and-run in North Portland on Monday evening.

Officers responded to North Victory Boulevard underneath Interstate 5 at 8:41 p.m. after receiving reports of a pedestrian struck by a car.

Once at the scene, officers found a pedestrian in critical condition. The victim is currently receiving care at a local hospital, PPB confirms.

The driver fled the scene after the crash and an investigation is underway, officials say.

North Victory Boulevard between the Interstate 5 overpass and North Interstate Avenue will be closed for several hours as investigators from the Traffic Investigations Unit and Criminalists from the Forensic Evidence Unit process the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to e-mail crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov attention Traffic Investigations Unit and reference case number 23-34659.

