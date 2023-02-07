Police identify victim in deadly Mill Park shooting

20-year-old Tyz’Juan James.
20-year-old Tyz’Juan James.(PPB)
By Riley Blake
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 2:46 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau has identified a person killed in a Mill Park neighborhood shooting Saturday.

Officers with PPB responded just after 2 a.m. Saturday after receiving reports of someone shot in a parking lot at Southeast Division Street and Southeast 112th Avenue. Arriving officers found 20-year-old Tyz’Juan James dead at the scene.

SEE ALSO: Man has been posing as cop in the Mt. Hood area, police say

According to PPB, the suspect fled the scene after the shooting and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Mike Schmerber Michael.Schmerber@police.portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0991 or Detective Erik Kammerer Erik.Kammerer@police.portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0762 and reference case number 23-32058.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Natural gas stove
Eugene becomes 1st Oregon city to ban gas hookups in new home construction
Police say Timothy Jacob Benz, age 41, of Rhododendron has been arrested after posing as a...
Man has been posing as cop in the Mt. Hood area, police say
File: tater tots
Oregon brothers cut food waste and created the tater tot
FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Lucky player in Washington wins $754.6M Powerball prize