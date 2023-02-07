Police identify victim in deadly Mill Park shooting

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau has identified a person killed in a Mill Park neighborhood shooting Saturday.

Officers with PPB responded just after 2 a.m. Saturday after receiving reports of someone shot in a parking lot at Southeast Division Street and Southeast 112th Avenue. Arriving officers found 20-year-old Tyz’Juan James dead at the scene.

According to PPB, the suspect fled the scene after the shooting and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Mike Schmerber Michael.Schmerber@police.portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0991 or Detective Erik Kammerer Erik.Kammerer@police.portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0762 and reference case number 23-32058.

