Suspect barricaded inside of Parkrose Neighborhood home

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A tactical team has been deployed to the Parkrose Neighborhood after a suspect barricaded themselves in a home Monday evening, the Portland {olice Bureau has confirmed.

Officers first contacted the suspect while attempting a traffic stop due to no plates at 5:51 p.m. near Southeast 92nd Avenue and Southeast Stark Street. The driver of the car refused to stop, fleeing the area.

PPB says an air unit began following the vehicle, tracking the driver through East Portland before spike strips were deployed near the Glisan Street onramp to I-205.

Police say the suspect left the car near Northeast 122nd Avenue and Northeast Siskiyou Street, running on foot to a home where they barricaded themselves inside.

According to PPB, it’s believed the residents of the home have safely evacuated.

The home is currently surrounded by officers.

Northeast 122nd Avenue will be closed between Northeast Russell Street and Northeast Fremont Street while the scene remains active.

