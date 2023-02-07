Turning dry for a few days

Snow is falling in the Cascades and we expect a snowy evening up there. A total of 6-10″ should fall by Wednesday morning at pass elevations with a bit more higher up. Roads will be totally frozen by late this evening and stay that way through Wednesday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect up there.

The next two days will be quite pleasant for early February. We’ll see a mix of clouds, sunshine, and mainly (or all) dry weather. In fact Thursday will have a bit of a “false spring” feel with lots of sunshine and temperatures approaching 60 degrees away from the Columbia River Gorge. Here in Portland we’ll probably stop in the mid-50s due to that gusty wind.

A very weak weather system arrives Friday with scattered showers and gray skies. This coming weekend features a mix of clouds and sun with just a slight shower chance on Saturday.

The next significant weather system to pass through the region will be on Monday. This one should be wetter and bring more Cascade snowfall. Then we turn drier, but cooler, into the middle of next week. As the showers die down Monday night and Tuesday, they could mix with snow even in the lowlands. For now we don’t see a clear-cut snow setup for lowland snow, but we’ll keep an eye on it of course.

