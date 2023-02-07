Victims friends say murder at Intel campus could have been prevented

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Friends came to the Multnomah County Courthouse on Monday to show support for a man found dead inside of his car at an Intel parking garage in Hillsboro.

The victim’s attorney said Monday’s status conference was the latest in the ongoing invasion of privacy case that had been pending before he was killed.

Friends said they’ve been in a daze ever since hearing about Kenneth Fandrich’s body being found and said they believe his death could have been prevented.

Fandrich’s high school friends said showing up to court to support him wasn’t the reunion they were hoping for.

“He was class of ‘84, I was ‘83, Estacada High School,” Joline Raimer, Fandrich’s friend, said.

They said Fandrich was a popular guy.

“Kenny was the class clown for the class,” Carolyn Buswell, Fandrich’s friend, said.

And said they were shocked to hear he was tragically killed.

“I actually had to go and sit down, it was just kind of unreal,” Buswell said.

Hillsboro Police said Fandrich, 56, was found dead inside of his car at an Intel parking garage in Hillsboro on Jan. 27. They said Fandrich was working as a contractor there before he was found dead from compression trauma to the neck.

Police arrested retired veterinarian Steven Milner, 55, for the alleged murder days later on January 31.

Fandrich’s friends said they believe he’d still be here if more had been done to protect him.

“I think the alleged murderer was intent on finding Kenny any way he could because he was not honoring the stalking orders,” Buswell said.

Court documents said Milner had been harassing Fandrich for years. And include claims that trouble began after Milner allegedly had an affair with Fandrich’s wife.

Fandrich’s attorney said Monday’s status conference in court was the latest in the ongoing invasion of privacy case in Multnomah County.

“The judge essentially continued to stay and delay the case,” Michael Fuller, Fandrich’s attorney, said. “But I think the judge made the right call and we’ll be supporting the District Attorney in Washington County.”

Friends said they’ll show up until justice is served.

“To see the alleged murderer have no life because Kenny has no life,” Buswell said.

His attorney said they’ll also be filing a wrongful death lawsuit in Washington County soon.

Officials ask anyone with information to contact Washington County detectives.

