Wet Tuesday ahead, then drier midweek

It’s another gray and drippy winter day across the Pacific Northwest. The rain has been every light through with no one seeing more than 1/10th of an inch. The few showers we have will be ending this evening, making for a mainly dry night.

A strong cold front passes through the region tomorrow, giving us a period of steady rain mid-morning through lunch. Rain won’t be very heavy, but add in some southerly wind gusts to 30 mph and we get a classic wet/breezy morning and lunch. Things change in the afternoon since the colder air behind the front will lead to sunbreaks and just a few light scattered showers. The result is a much drier afternoon than morning.

Other than a leftover shower, Wednesday should be dry, and Thursday could be a wonderful day with sunshine and temperatures in the 50s.

A very weak Pacific weather system brings light rain Friday, with possibly a shower over the weekend. But the next strong system won’t arrive until next Monday.

CASCADE SNOW: Mountain passes will be either wet or slushy through noon tomorrow with not much falling. Then a period of heavy snow arrives as the front crosses the mountains 2pm-7pm. 3-5″ will fall during that time and with gusty wind it’ll be a snowy afternoon/evening over the mountains. Expect snowy winter driving conditions. Then lighter showers fall the rest of tomorrow evening through sunrise Wednesday morning. A total of 6-10″ is likely in the passes, with more (up to 12″ or so) higher up at Timberline and Mt. Hood Meadows.

