Wet Tuesday ahead, then drier midweek
Mild weather continues through next weekend
It’s another gray and drippy winter day across the Pacific Northwest. The rain has been every light through with no one seeing more than 1/10th of an inch. The few showers we have will be ending this evening, making for a mainly dry night.
A strong cold front passes through the region tomorrow, giving us a period of steady rain mid-morning through lunch. Rain won’t be very heavy, but add in some southerly wind gusts to 30 mph and we get a classic wet/breezy morning and lunch. Things change in the afternoon since the colder air behind the front will lead to sunbreaks and just a few light scattered showers. The result is a much drier afternoon than morning.
Other than a leftover shower, Wednesday should be dry, and Thursday could be a wonderful day with sunshine and temperatures in the 50s.
A very weak Pacific weather system brings light rain Friday, with possibly a shower over the weekend. But the next strong system won’t arrive until next Monday.
CASCADE SNOW: Mountain passes will be either wet or slushy through noon tomorrow with not much falling. Then a period of heavy snow arrives as the front crosses the mountains 2pm-7pm. 3-5″ will fall during that time and with gusty wind it’ll be a snowy afternoon/evening over the mountains. Expect snowy winter driving conditions. Then lighter showers fall the rest of tomorrow evening through sunrise Wednesday morning. A total of 6-10″ is likely in the passes, with more (up to 12″ or so) higher up at Timberline and Mt. Hood Meadows.
