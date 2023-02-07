Wet Tuesday, Turning Snowy in the Cascades

Good morning! It’s pretty dry out there early on this Tuesday, but that will be changing in the coming hours. Around 3:00 A.M., rain is spreading over the northern Oregon and southern Washington Coast. Rain will gradually spread inland later this A.M. Roads will turn wet during our morning commute. Rain will be accompanied by a gusty south wind. Wind speeds will range between 20-30 mph along the coast, with gusts up to 50 mph. Our inland valleys will experience a breezy south wind at 10-20 mph, with gusts up to 35+ mph. Steady rain should taper off along the coast around midday, and will fizzle out inland between the mid to late afternoon.

We have a pretty rough forecast in store for the Cascades. Precipitation will arrive between the mid to late morning, but snow levels will be rather high. Our snow level will start closer to 5,000 feet, and will lower to about 3,500 feet by this evening. Since we’ll start off with snow levels above the passes, the greatest snowfall totals will likely occur above 4,500 feet. Expect about 5-8 inches of new snow near the passes by Wednesday morning. However, the higher slopes will probably pick up 8-16+ inches. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for the Cascades from 10 A.M. this morning through 4:00 A.M. Wednesday (for elevations above 4,500 feet). Be prepared for blowing snow and lower visibility.

Once the cold front passes through and steady rain ends, we’ll deal with periodic showers between this evening and early Wednesday. Most of Wednesday will end up being dry. Expect partly cloudy skies with highs near 50 degrees. Thursday still looks like a really nice day, but it’ll be breezy out there (dry east wind). We should see mostly sunny skies with high temps in the mid to upper 50s.

Showers & mountain snow will return on Friday, with a few showers potentially lingering into Saturday morning. At this time, there’s no threat for lowland snow or ice west of the Cascades.

Have a great Tuesday!

