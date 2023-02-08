14 arrested and $4K in merchandise recovered in Tigard Police shoplifting sting

TIGARD Ore. (KPTV) - Shoplifters beware. Tigard Police said they arrested more than a dozen shoplifters during a sting operation over the weekend and the next time you’re in a store, you could be standing right next to a detective.

FOX 12 crews were at Target and also at the Washington Square Mall on Saturday as several law enforcement agencies worked together on the retail blitz.

Most people walking into the stores had no idea what was going on around them, which is exactly what police want.

Tigard police said they ran their first shoplifting mission of 2023 on Saturday.

“We have some people on the floor who are watching and then we also have people who are watching cameras,” Detective Kaci Mace, of the Tigard Police Department, said.

Detectives said teams were positioned inside and outside of three major stores in the Washington Square area.

“We partner with loss prevention,” Mace said.

SEE ALSO: Man has been posing as cop in the Mt. Hood area, police say

And said within minutes, someone was caught in the act at Target.

“Crews on the outside were able to stop them,” Mace said.

Investigators said hundreds of dollars’ worth of products were recovered during that arrest, along with a mix of tools and drugs.

“They will bring their own tools to cut off the alarms,” Mace said. “The blue pills are typically what we see are blue M30s, which is fentanyl.”

Tigard police said they arrested 14 suspects and said investigators recovered more than $4,000 in merchandise during the 10-hour blitz.

Detectives said they recovered things like beauty products, purses, sunglasses, clothing and more.

And said they’ve not only seen an increase in shoplifting over the past couple of years but also changes in criminal behavior.

“They’re not afraid to use force, run, they don’t stop when police try to contact them,” Mace said.

Officers said six of the suspects arrested have warrants, and they range in age from 15 to 42.

So, how do these criminals operate?

SEE ALSO: Lucky player in Washington wins $754.6M Powerball prize

“Traveling retail organized crime groups will come down to the mall because there’s high-end stores,” Mace said. “And either sell it or try and do returns in other locations.”

And said individual shoplifters have this in common.

“They’re stealing to get their drug money, essentially,” Mace said.

Investigators said they consider this retail mission a success.

“If we are able to deter anyone from coming to our city and stealing,” Mace said. “Really to just send a message that don’t come to Tigard and steal from us.”

Tigard detectives said the blitz was a joint effort with neighboring agencies including Beaverton Police and the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.