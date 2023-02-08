16-year-old in custody after downtown Portland shooting

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau says a 16-year-old is in custody after a shooting in downtown Portland Sunday.

Officers were dispatched at 1:12 p.m. to the intersection of Southwest 2nd Avenue and Southwest Morrison Street after receiving reports of shots fired. Arriving officers found community members helping a man bleeding from his leg and a tourniquet was applied before the man was taken to a local hospital.

Authorities then established a crime scene and video footage from nearby surveillance cameras was collected, officials reported.

PPB says on Monday, an officer observed a suspect selling narcotics near the intersection of Southwest 4th Avenue and Southwest Washington Street. After taking the person into custody, the officer recognized it was the same suspect from Sunday’s shooting.

The suspect was later identified as a 16-year-old male. The teen was booked into the Donald E Long Juvenile Detention Center on several drug charges. The shooting investigation is ongoing and additional charges related to the shooting are expected later this week, PPB says.

Anyone with information about this incident who has not yet spoken with police is asked to email crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case #23-34257.

