Drier Today & Thursday

Good morning! I’m tracking a few showers early on this Wednesday, but most of that action should taper off before sunrise. Snow showers will linger a bit longer in the Cascades before conditions dry out. Expect to see a lot of clouds today, but some sunbreaks as well. Temperatures will reach about 50 degrees across the metro area.

Dry weather will carry through most of Thursday. A breezy east wind will return to a portion of the metro area, especially those exposed to the Gorge. Take advantage of the sunshine & warmer temperatures. Clouds will quickly build in Thursday evening, with overnight rain to follow. Rain will transition to showers by Friday morning, with little to no rain expected after midday.

Most of the weekend still looks like it’ll be dry. We’ll have mostly cloudy skies both Saturday & Sunday, with highs climbing into the upper 40s. There’s a chance of some late day showers Sunday, with soggy conditions returning Monday. Monday’s system will be dropping in from the Gulf of Alaska, pulling cold air in behind it. Our snow level should drop to at least 1,000 feet come Tuesday morning. This means any showers that linger could fall in the form of a wintry mix or wet snow.

We’re keeping a close eye the Valentine’s Day forecast. At this point, it doesn’t look like a major snow storm is coming to the lowlands. Stay tuned for updates.

Have a great Wednesday!

