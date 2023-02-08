Governor Kotek alleges Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission leaders abused positions for personal gain

Gov. Kotek.
Gov. Kotek.(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 2:23 PM PST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon Governor Tina Kotek asked for new leadership in Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission Wednesday after requesting the resignation of the head of the organization.

Gov. Kotek said the leaders within the agency, including the director, abused their position for personal gain.

“This behavior is wholly unacceptable. I will not tolerate wrongful violations of our government ethics laws,” Kotek said in a statement. “I urge the commission to install new leadership and remove the managers and executive leadership who have taken advantage of their access and authority to benefit themselves.”

According to the Governor’s statement, leaders in the OLCC admitted to their violations in an internal investigation. Kotek has also asked the Attorney General to conduct an independent investigation.

She said her office will work with the Department of Administrative Services to establish stronger processes around investigations into possible violations.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Vancouver police photo shows car with suspected stolen plates.
Sleeping man spills fentanyl pills on ground when officers confront him, Vancouver police say
Dream Girls coffee stand in Hillsboro, Oregon owned by 61-year-old Jeffery Scott Hebner. He is...
Court documents paint chilling picture of drugs, rape, prostitution at Hillsboro bikini coffee stand
Gary Chiccino Jr.
Gresham police seek help locating missing 59-year-old man with dementia
Portland's Army Corps of Engineers 2023 cat calendar is the cat's meow