Governor Kotek alleges Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission leaders abused positions for personal gain

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon Governor Tina Kotek asked for new leadership in Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission Wednesday after requesting the resignation of the head of the organization.

Gov. Kotek said the leaders within the agency, including the director, abused their position for personal gain.

“This behavior is wholly unacceptable. I will not tolerate wrongful violations of our government ethics laws,” Kotek said in a statement. “I urge the commission to install new leadership and remove the managers and executive leadership who have taken advantage of their access and authority to benefit themselves.”

According to the Governor’s statement, leaders in the OLCC admitted to their violations in an internal investigation. Kotek has also asked the Attorney General to conduct an independent investigation.

She said her office will work with the Department of Administrative Services to establish stronger processes around investigations into possible violations.

