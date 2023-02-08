Gresham police seek help locating missing 59-year-old man with dementia

Gary Chiccino Jr.
Gary Chiccino Jr.(Gresham Police Department)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 11:21 AM PST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - The Gresham Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing man.

Police say Gary Chiccino Jr., 59, left his care home in the 2300 block of Northeast Liberty Avenue at around 9 a.m. on Tuesday and has not returned.

Chiccino reportedly suffers from dementia and other mental health concerns. According to police, Chiccino could become irritable without his medication so people are asked not to approach him if seen.

Chiccino is a White man who is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 155 pounds. He is bald with a scruffy beard and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black checkered button up shirt, blue jeans, and brown shoes.

Police are asking anyone who knows of Chiccino’s whereabouts to call 911 or non-emergency police.

