Man dies after officer-involved shooting in Albany

ALBANY Ore. (KPTV) – The Corvallis Police Department is investigating after an officer-involved shooting left one dead Wednesday.

Police responded at 9:38 a.m. Wednesday for a welfare check on a suicidal man in southwest Albany. Officers determined the man was armed and at Freeway Lakes.

Albany police, along with deputies from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, tried making contact with the man in his car. Police said family members were already at the scene trying to defuse the situation, however, the man began moving a pistol to his head and his side.

Authorities then began attempting to remove the family from the scene when witnesses heard someone yelling “No, no,” as the man pointed the pistol at officers, Albany police said. Two Albany police officers then fired their weapons, and the man was pronounced dead shortly after.

All officers involved have been placed on incident leave, as is regular practice following an officer-involved shooting.

The investigation is being led by the Corvallis Police Department in conjunction with the Linn County District Attorney’s Office and the Linn/Benton Major Crimes Team.

