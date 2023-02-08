Man sentenced 2nd time for 1996 murder of Oregon woman

HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) – An Oregon inmate has been convicted for a second time for a 1996 murder and sexual assault after inadequate representation prompted a retrial, according to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office.

Officials say in Aug. 1996, Susi Larsen, 34, disappeared after telling her friends she was meeting up with Billy Lee Oatney. According to officials, Larsen was meeting up with Oatney to discuss him making jewelry for her upcoming wedding.

Two weeks later, Larsen’s body was found near Champoeg State Park in Marion County.

Oatney was convicted in 1998 for Larsen’s death but a new trial went forward after the Oregon Court of Appeals determined Oatney’s attorney “did not provide adequate representation at trial.”

During the three-week trial, the jury heard evidence including Oatney’s prior conviction for attempted murder in 1980 where he slit the throat and stabbed the chest of a service member while serving in the U.S. Navy. Following the attempted murder, Oatney served 12 years and six months of a 22-year sentence.

During Oatney’s second trial for the death of Larsen, the jury found any attempts to rehabilitate Oatney would be unsuccessful, according to the D.A.’s Office. Judge Beth Roberts sentenced Oatney to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

