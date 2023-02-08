OSP: Icy conditions, speed lead to deadly crash on Hwy 228 near Sweet Home

KPTV File Image
KPTV File Image(KPTV File Image)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 1:11 PM PST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - One person died in a single-vehicle crash near Sweet Home early Wednesday morning, according to Oregon State Police.

At about 6 a.m., emergency crews responded to a crash on Highway 228 near milepost 19. OSP said an investigation showed a silver GMC Canyon was westbound on the highway when the driver lost control, crossed the eastbound lane and struck a large tree.

The driver, identified as 40-year-old Michael L. Stalford, of Foster, died at the scene.

OSP said it is believed that the icy road conditions and speed were factors in the crash.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

KPTV file image
Yamhill man dies after car hits tree along Hwy 240
Dream Girls coffee stand in Hillsboro, Oregon owned by 61-year-old Jeffery Scott Hebner. He is...
Court documents paint chilling picture of drugs, rape, prostitution at Hillsboro bikini coffee stand
Tina Marie Jones, 69, faces charges of hindering prosecution and tampering with evidence,...
Woman is accused of helping Oregon kidnapping suspect Benjamin Foster
In new role, Sanders demands answers from Starbucks’ Schultz