OSP: Icy conditions, speed lead to deadly crash on Hwy 228 near Sweet Home
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 1:11 PM PST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LINN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - One person died in a single-vehicle crash near Sweet Home early Wednesday morning, according to Oregon State Police.
At about 6 a.m., emergency crews responded to a crash on Highway 228 near milepost 19. OSP said an investigation showed a silver GMC Canyon was westbound on the highway when the driver lost control, crossed the eastbound lane and struck a large tree.
The driver, identified as 40-year-old Michael L. Stalford, of Foster, died at the scene.
OSP said it is believed that the icy road conditions and speed were factors in the crash.
