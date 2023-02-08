OSP: Icy conditions, speed lead to deadly crash on Hwy 228 near Sweet Home

LINN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - One person died in a single-vehicle crash near Sweet Home early Wednesday morning, according to Oregon State Police.

At about 6 a.m., emergency crews responded to a crash on Highway 228 near milepost 19. OSP said an investigation showed a silver GMC Canyon was westbound on the highway when the driver lost control, crossed the eastbound lane and struck a large tree.

The driver, identified as 40-year-old Michael L. Stalford, of Foster, died at the scene.

OSP said it is believed that the icy road conditions and speed were factors in the crash.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.