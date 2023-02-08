Police taking new tactic to address fentanyl surge in Vancouver schools.

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Police are bringing an urgent message to Vancouver schools. They say the surge in fentanyl related-deaths they’re seeing right now, is heavily affecting school-aged kids. Deputies want parents and kids to understand the dangers of fentanyl so they’re doing community outreach with a couple of educational presentations.

A small group showed up for the first presentation Tuesday night at Fort Vancouver High School. Sgt. Bill Sofianos gave a presentation, highlighting how fentanyl is affecting the Clark County community.

Police say fentanyl-related deaths in Clark County have gone up from 13 in 2019 to 39 in 2020 and 57 in 2021.

“The concern is that some of the statistics that we can see nationally is that it is affecting children and killing children at a much higher rate than the rest of the general population,” says Sgt. Chris Skidmore.

Skidmore says fentanyl comes in different forms and he believes young people often don’t know what they’re taking when they ingest fentanyl – and with this drug, just one pill can end a life.

Another presentation is scheduled for Feb. 9 at Evergreen High School in the auditorium. It begins at 7 p.m. If you can’t attend, you can view recordings of the presentations on the YouTube channels of Vancouver Public Schools and Evergreen Public Schools. Presentations are also available in Spanish and Russian.

