Portland chef from Turkey heartbroken by earthquake devastation

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A deadly and catastrophic earthquake in Turkey and Syria is being felt close to home.

Portland chef Umut Matkap grew up in Turkey -- where most of his family and friends still live. After the 7.8 earthquake, Matkap says he panicked when he wasn’t able to contact his mom and sister.

Eventually, he was able to get in touch with them and learned that they, his grandmother and their pets are safe, but he says their apartment was destroyed and his aunt’s home was damaged as well. Matkap says he still hasn’t heard from his uncle.

While his family is still trying to get out of the city, he says the buildings, highways and even the airport have been destroyed and he also has no way to get to them right now.

“There is no city, there is no like buildings anymore in the whole city,” Matkap says. “I have no idea what to do. I haven’t slept like all night. I wanna know if people are OK and I’m trying to help. And I have no idea how to.”

Matkap encourages everyone who’s able to donate money or supplies to official organizations or charities that are helping with recovery efforts -- like the Red Cross.

