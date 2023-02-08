Portland’s Army Corps of Engineers 2023 cat calendar is the cat’s meow

The Army Corps of Engineers - Portland District is engaging with the public in a fun way.
By Ayo Elise
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 9:55 AM PST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The Army Corps of Engineers - Portland District is engaging with the public in a fun way, by photoshopping cats onto the infrastructure they build and manage! And now those images they posted on social media are in calendar form.

FOX 12′s Ayo Elise talks with the team behind the cat calendar to learn more.

You can download the calendar here.

