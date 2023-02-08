Sleeping man spills fentanyl pills on ground when officers confront him, Vancouver police say

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) – Vancouver police said they arrested a man last week who spilled fentanyl pills across the pavement when he was confronted by officers.

Patrol officers spotted a car with stolen plates and a man inside sleeping.

After blocking in the car from the front and back, officers woke the man up.

He responded by taking off on foot and at the same time several fentanyl pills spilled from his pants onto the street, according to police.

Officers eventually caught up to him and found a few more pills stuck to his body before he was taken to jail.

A photo tweeted by the department appeared to show several dozen small blue pills on the asphalt.

Last week, VPD spotted a car with stolen plates & a male inside sleeping. After pinning the car, the male woke up & took off on foot spilling fentanyl pills out of his clothing. He was located & during the search we found a few remaining pills still stuck to him. #vanpoliceusa pic.twitter.com/Jqza0a618c — Vancouver Police USA (@VancouverPDUSA) February 8, 2023

