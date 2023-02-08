Sleeping man spills fentanyl pills on ground when officers confront him, Vancouver police say

Vancouver police photo shows car with suspected stolen plates.
Vancouver police photo shows car with suspected stolen plates.(Vancouver Wash. police department)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 1:29 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) – Vancouver police said they arrested a man last week who spilled fentanyl pills across the pavement when he was confronted by officers.

Patrol officers spotted a car with stolen plates and a man inside sleeping.

After blocking in the car from the front and back, officers woke the man up.

He responded by taking off on foot and at the same time several fentanyl pills spilled from his pants onto the street, according to police.

Officers eventually caught up to him and found a few more pills stuck to his body before he was taken to jail.

A photo tweeted by the department appeared to show several dozen small blue pills on the asphalt.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Gov. Kotek.
Governor Kotek alleges Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission leaders abused positions for personal gain
Dream Girls coffee stand in Hillsboro, Oregon owned by 61-year-old Jeffery Scott Hebner. He is...
Court documents paint chilling picture of drugs, rape, prostitution at Hillsboro bikini coffee stand
Gary Chiccino Jr.
Gresham police seek help locating missing 59-year-old man with dementia
Portland's Army Corps of Engineers 2023 cat calendar is the cat's meow