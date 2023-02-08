Stomach bug closes Metzger Elementary for 2 days, district announces

TIGARD Ore. (KPTV) - Metzger Elementary School will be closed Thursday and Friday, the Tigard-Tualatin School District announced Wednesday.

The district said a stomach virus was spreading quickly through the school.

The closure will help the school curb the spread and give sick students and staff time to recover, they said. The custodial crew will also use the time to clean and disinfect the building.

The district invited parents and guardians needing more information to reach out to the school.

