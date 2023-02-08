Yamhill man dies after car hits tree along Hwy 240

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 74-year-old Yamhill man died Tuesday after his car crashed into a tree along Highway 240, according to Oregon State Police.

At about 10:30 a.m., police responded to the report of a single-vehicle crash near milepost 4. They found a Subaru Legacy had smashed into a tree and the driver, identified as James Lee Foster, was dead at the scene.

Police determined Foster had been driving west on Hwy 240 when he lost control of the car for unknown reasons.

