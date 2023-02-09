27-year-old man gets 12 years for stabbing Beaverton woman 11 times in her home

HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - A 27-year-old man pled guilty to stabbing a Beaverton woman 11 times in her home and was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Wednesday, according to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office.

On March 4, 2022, according to the DA, Bryan Andrew Aguilera shoplifted a butcher knife and a meat cleaver from the Beaverton Fred Meyer, then walked to the Center Plaza Apartments where he knocked on an “untargeted” door.

The apartment belonged to Lauren Carrier, a single mother. After Carrier opened the door, Aguilera attacked her, stabbing her 11 times in the back, neck and shoulders, the DA said.

Carrier used a baseball bat that she kept near her front door to defend herself and escape from her apartment. She collapsed in the walkway.

Neighbors captured Aguilera before police arrived and gave Carrier first aid. After emergency responders arrived, Carrier was taken by ambulance to a Portland hospital where she was treated for “severe and permanent injuries,” the DA said.

Detectives found Facebook posts on Aguilera’s Facebook account referencing song lyrics to “Meat Clever,” a 2013 single describing the butchering of a woman with a meat cleaver, according to the DA.

Aguilera remained in custody from March 4 to present at the Washington County Jail. After pleading guilty to first-degree attempted murder, burglary and aggravated harassment, he was sentenced by Judge Erik Bucher to 144 months in prison. He will serve the sentence with the Oregon’s Department of Corrections.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Bracken McKey said he would like to thank the neighbors for giving Carrier first aid and for capturing Aguilera.

“Their quick thinking certainly saved Miss Carrier’s life,” McKey said.

