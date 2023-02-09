Beautiful Thursday Ahead

Good morning! It’s a dry & chilly start to the day across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. Wednesday turned out to be a beautiful day under mostly sunny skies. Portland International Airport managed to reach 54 degrees. If you enjoyed yesterday’s weather, you’ll love what’s in store for today. Patchy morning fog will give way to mostly sunny skies. Aside from a pesky east wind on the east side of the metro area, it’ll be very comfortable outside. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 50s, with a few spots reaching 60 degrees. Several cities along the coast may also reach 60 if we can maintain an offshore wind through midday.

Wind will reverse back onshore this afternoon, with clouds building over the coastline late today. Showers will arrive this evening, and will spread inland tonight. A few showers may linger into Friday, but most of the daytime hours will be dry. Highs will dip back into the low 50s.

Our weekend forecast isn’t looking too shabby! Weak high pressure will build overhead, keeping rain & mountain snow away. There will probably be more of a mix of clouds & sunshine, with chilly nights and cool afternoons. Highs will top out in the upper 40s across the metro area, with overnight lows in the 30s. Given the light wind and partially clearing skies, locally dense fog can’t be ruled out Sunday morning.

High pressure will back off to the west between late Sunday and early Monday, opening the door to a trough of low pressure. This system will drop in from the Gulf of Alaska, bringing widespread rain and mountain snow on Monday. Our snow level will start off near/above the Cascade Passes (roughly 5,000 feet), but will nosedive throughout the day. By Tuesday morning, the snow level could be below 1,000 feet. We’ve been talking about the possibility of some wintry mischief in the lowlands west of the Cascades. Now that we are about 5-6 days out, the forecast is becoming a bit more clear. Precipitation will be tapering off by Tuesday morning, with just scattered showers passing through. Any showers that develop could fall in the form of wet snow down to sea level. Now, if you’re hoping for a big snow event, this doesn’t look like the best setup for that. There just won’t be much moisture left for widespread snow accumulation. I suspect we’ll have dustings here and there, with greater snow totals above 1,000 feet. It could also be a touch too warm to support stickage near sea level.

We’ll keep a close eye on the forecast. If anything changes, we’ll let you know!

Have a great Thursday!

