Blazers’ Hart to Knicks in trade for Cam Reddish, first-round pick: Report

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Trail Blazers are trading starting guard Josh Hart to the New York Knicks in exchange for forward Cam Reddish, Ryan Arcidiacono and Svi Mykhailiuk and a protected future first-round pick, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Hart, 27, has been with the Blazers since being acquired in Feb. 2022 in a larger trade that sent CJ McCollum to the New Orleans Pelicans.

Averaging 33.4 minutes per game this season, Hart averaged 9.5 points a game, 8.2 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.1 steals. Hart averaged 30.4 percent on 3-point attempts this season.

23-year-old Reddish comes to the Blazers averaging 21.9 minutes per game with the Knicks, 10.2 points per game, 1.2 rebounds, 1 assist, and .8 steals. Reddish has averaged 30.4 percent on 3-point attempts this season.

The Blazers also receive a lottery protected 2023 first-round pick that turns into four future second-round picks if not conveyed this year, Wojnarowski reports.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.