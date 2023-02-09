Burglar says he targeted Lake Oswego residents because they ‘don’t lock their cars, have nice things’

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland man says he went on a crime spree in Lake Oswego because the residents “have nice things,” according to police.

On Tuesday, at about 3:41 a.m., officers were called out to a burglary in progress in the 700 block of 4th Street. Police said it was reported that a man with a dark hat and colorful jacket with bright colors had tried to get into someone’s garage.

SEE ALSO: 27-year-old man gets 12 years for stabbing Beaverton woman 11 times in her home

Officers arrived to the area and found a man matching the suspect description in the alley behind a home. Officers tried to talk with the man, but he ran off. Police said the suspect drop a bag as he ran away.

During a search of the neighborhood, officers saw someone in a garage and noticed it was the suspect who ran from them. Police said the suspect was trying to steal a Smart car from the garage but was unable to start it. The suspect, identified as 47-year-old Charles F. Thomas, was arrested without further incident with the help of a K-9.

According to police, Thomas told investigators he came to Lake Oswego because he believed the residents don’t lock their cars and have nice things in them. Police said he admitted to breaking into 15-20 cars, two garages and one house during his crime spree. He also admitted he was under the influence of methamphetamine and fentanyl.

SEE ALSO: Portland Fire struck with hiring pause, spending curtailment

Thomas was booked into the Clackamas County Jail for three counts of first-degree, second-degree burglary, two counts of unlawful entry to a motor vehicle, unauthorized use of a vehicle, and four counts of third-degree theft.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.