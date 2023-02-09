Man hit, killed by vehicle in Gresham, police say

GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - A man died Wednesday evening after a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian in Gresham, according to the Gresham Police Department.

Shortly before 6 p.m., police responded to the 19100 block of Southeast Stark Street where a vehicle had hit a man, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The man had not been in a marked crosswalk, police said.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

Anyone who saw or has information about the crash is asked to call Officer Scott McFarland at 503.618.3155.

