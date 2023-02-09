Missing Washington crabbers family hangs on to hope

WILLAPA BAY, Wash. (KPTV) - The family of a 24-year-old man who disappeared after a crab boat sank off the coast of Washington is holding on to hope that they will see him again.

Bryson Fitch was on board the vessel with two other men when it sank. They were rescued by the Coast Guard but Fitch is still missing.

His family is still in shock but say they won’t give up searching for the beloved father of three.

Bryson’s sister and his partner remain hopeful that he’s out there.

The Coast Guard says the rescue happened Sunday night during rough weather and large waves near the Willapa Bay entrance in southwest Washington.

A helicopter crew from Astoria responded with a rescue swimmer and pulled two men up into the helicopter. Those men were were evaluated for hypothermia.

#Breaking (1/2) A #USCG crew from Air Station Astoria rescued 2 men after their 46-foot crabbing boat sank near the Willapa Bay Entrance last night. The men were safely hoisted from their life raft and brought to awaiting EMS to be evaluated for hypothermia... pic.twitter.com/g6BkWu8M1x — USCGPacificNorthwest (@USCGPacificNW) February 6, 2023

During a 15-hour search, crews from the air, sea, and shore covered 290 square miles throughout the bay, the coastline, and offshore with no sign of Byrson.

The Coast Guard has now suspended its search but his family won’t give up hope.

Mckenzie Aalas is Bryson’s partner of eight years and the mother of his three children. She says Bryson taught their kids the things he loves like riding dirt bikes and fishing.

“He would play with the kids like I’ve never seen. It’s like he would turn into a kid for them,” said Aalas. “He’s just right out there. He’s just right there and he needs to come home to his family.”

Search crews say they did find debris from the boat within Willapa Bay. The Coast Guard says that indicates the vessel broke apart.

If you would like to help the family financially you can donate to their GoFundMe here.

