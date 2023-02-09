Oregon lawmakers debate bill that would create grant program for retired K-9s

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - There’s a new effort in Oregon to take care of police dogs after they retire.

Oregon lawmakers are debating House Bill 2304, the K-9 Cares Act, which would create a grant program for retired K-9s.

SEE ALSO: Portland Fire struck with hiring pause, spending curtailment

Under the program, the dog’s owner could get up to $1,000 a year to cover the costs of daily care and supplies for their animal, and they could get up to $5,000 for emergency vet care.

Darin Campbell, executive director of Working Dogs Oregon, says the money would go a long way.

“Police dogs who track people, detect drugs and explosives are high drive dogs and it takes special people to be their handlers. The handler grows to depend on their dog almost more than the dog depends on them,” Campbell said. “In most cases when a dog retires, the agency will sell them to the handler for a tiny amount, usually a dollar, at that point the dog becomes the full responsibility of the handler. The cost of this responsibility can be extreme.”

To qualify, police dogs would need to have served at least three years by the time of their retirement or they would have had to retire medically because of an injury on the job.

SEE ALSO: All Salem police to wear body cameras starting Monday

Working Dogs Oregon says it conducted a survey and found the program would benefit at least 100 K-9′s in the state.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.